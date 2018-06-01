Stags loanee signs for League Two rivals

Former Stags loanee Kane Hemmings has signed for Notts County from Oxford United.

The 27-year-old forward scored 15 times in 40 appearances for the Stags last season, including a 90th-minute penalty against the Magpies in a 1-1 draw between the two sides at Meadown Lane in March.

Hemmings held his nerve late on to cancel out Terry Hawkridge’s first half effort and has now agreed to a three-year deal with Kevin Nolan’s Notts today (Friday 1st June) - and said he can’t wait to get going for his new club.

“I’m over the moon,” said. “This is a club that wants to go places, and I want to go there with them.

“Being a local lad and having heard the plans the manager and chairman have for the club, it’s an opportunity I couldn’t really turn down.

“As soon as the offer came in I was convinced straightaway. It’s a perfect match and I’m delighted to get it done.

“I like to get on the ball and be in and around the box, getting shots away and linking up with team-mates.

“Hopefully the fans will see an exciting player who scores a goal or two and is a big influence on the team.”

Hemmings follows forward Kristian Dennis and midfielders Andy Kellett and Tom Crawford in signing for the Magpies.