STAGS MEMORIES: Mansfield will underestimate minnows at their peril

Mansfield Town will underestimate non-League Guiseley at their peril when Paul Cox’s side visit One Call Stadium on Sunday.

A home draw against minnows guarantees nothing as Mansfield’s class of 1976/77 found out against Matlock Town.

Even though it was the season Peter Morris’ men won the Third Division title, the campaign wasn’t without a major embarrassment.

One of the club’s worst results ever, the Stags were left red-faced after being beaten 5-2 at Field Mill by the Northern Premier League upstarts.

The game had twice been postponed due to to the wintry conditions but when it was played on 15th December 1976, Stags found themselves on the wrong end of a hat-trick by Nick Fenoughty – one of three brothers in the Matlock side.

Fenoughty put Matlock ahead only to see Paul Matthews level, but Fenoughty had the Gladiators 2-1 up at the break.

Colin Foster headed Stags level on the hour, but no one could foresee what was about to happen as Fenoughty restored Matlock’s lead two minutes later and further goals from Scott and Oxley ensured there was no coming back for the Stags.

That shock came in the middle of Mansfield’s best run since joining the League in1931, unbeaten at home since the previous Boxing Day and not to be beaten there again until the start of the following season.