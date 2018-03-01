Stags move quickly to secure David Flitcroft as new boss

Mansfield Town Football Club officially unveiled League Two promotion-winner David Flitcroft as their new manager this morning.

After previous boss Steve Evans left suddenly to join Peterborough this week, chairman John Radford and chief executive Carolyn Radford quickly agreed a compensation package with former club Swindon Town for Flitcroft’s services.

The 44-year- old is appointed alongside new assistant manager Ben Futcher, who also joins the club from Swindon.

Stags’ chairman John Radford said: “We have acted swiftly and diligently in appointing our new manager and are delighted to welcome David Flitcroft to Mansfield Town Football Club.

“David has a proven track record of success in this division and knows this league well. He has all of the qualities we were looking for and we are greatly looking forward to working with him.

“David joins a progressive club which is moving forward in all areas.

“He will be fully supported by a passionate board of directors, a talented and hard working team of behind-

the-scenes staff and a magnificent, vociferous and encouraging fanbase.”

After a 19-year playing career which included long stints with Chester City, Rochdale and Bury, Flitcroft made the step into coaching by accepting a position with Keith Hill’s Rochdale.

Prior to the start of the 2011/12 season, Flitcroft joined Hill as he departed for Championship side Barnsley, becoming assistant manager at Oakwell.

The following season, after Hill departed, Flitcroft was handed the reins on a permanent basis and guided the Tykes to Championship safety on the final day of the 2012/13 campaign.

After leaving Oakwell in November 2013, the former Preston North End midfielder was appointed boss of League Two strugglers Bury just nine days later.

The Shakers were languishing in 20th when he took over, but Bolton-born Flitcroft

transformed their fortunes, securing a comfortable 12th placed finish in 2013/14.

Flitcroft reshaped his Bury squad in the summer for a promotion challenge which ultimately ended in success with a 1-0 final day win over Tranmere Rovers, clinching promotion to League One.

The new Stags’ boss parted company with Bury in November 2016 and accepted the vacant manager’s post at Swindon Town prior to the beginning of he current season.

Flitcroft leaves the Robins in seventh position in League Two, three points behind the Stags.