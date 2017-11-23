Stags star: “I’m just a poor man’s Phil Neville!”

Paul Anderson says being used as something of a utility man at Mansfield Town suits him just fine if it means he’s starting games.

Anderson is primarily a winger but has been utilised at right-back and in central midfield this season, earning himself a run of games in the team as a result.

And although he’d prefer to be playing a more attacking role, he’s happy to serve wherever required.

“I’m a poor man’s Phil Neville!” he said.

“I want to play every game - when Hayden White got injured the gaffer asked me to play at right-back and I’ve even said, tongue-in-cheek, that I’d play in goal if required if it means I’d start every game.

“I’m still finding my feet and have perhaps not been as attacking as I’m used to given I’ve not been in my usual position, but we’re doing really well and I’m starting games so I’m keen to get a run of matches together and hopefully keep my name on the team-sheet.”

As for his thoughts on the season as a whole, Anderson believes that having got into a strong position thanks to such a strong run of form recently, it’s now important to build on it.

He said: “We’ve been inconsistent but realistically we’re in a very good position. We’d like to have been higher but are now on a good run and have crept into the top seven and have to take the confidence from that.

“We’re really starting to gel and the win at Port Vale was important because it showed us we can go on and get the second goal rather then doubting ourselves.

“We’ve got to keep going. We’re in a great position and I don’t see why we can’t keep pushing on as there are lots of games to go and plenty of points to pick up.”