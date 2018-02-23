Stags v Coventry: Who is the ref?

Michael Salisbury will be the man in charge when Mansfield Town take on Coventry City this weekend.

In what is just his second season as a Football League referee, it will not be the first time that Lancashire-based Salisbury has officiated a Stags game, as he was in charge for the Checkatrade Trophy match against Everton U23s earlier in the season.

Otherwise, he has spent the league season dividing his time between League One and League Two fixtures. He has also taken charge of FA Cup ties at Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City among others this season.

In League Two, Salisbury has taken charge of seven games so far, dishing out 26 yellow cards and two reds.

He was last in action on Saturday when Crewe beat Colchester 1-0 at Gresty Road.