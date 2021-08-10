Stephen McLaughlin shines for Mansfield Town in new role as centre half in Preston defeat

Mansfield Town Stephen McLaughlin holds up Preston's Brad Potts.

“The manner we conceded the first two goals was disappointing against a team like that as they punish you,” he said.

“But overall I think we played well.

“It was a defeat but we have to take the positives.

“I will play anywhere as the gaffer knows but it was my first time playing there.

“I quite enjoyed it. Everything is in front of you.

“There is a lot of talking and organising which I don't mind. I was quite happy there, though disappointed we conceded three goals.”

As one of the more senior players in the side, McLaughlin said he wanted to help the players around him.

“I have good experience now and like to help others along,” he said.

“No one means to make a mistake and you have to keep encouraging them.

“We made good chances and looked like we were the team that were going to score before some sloppy play in midfield let them in.”

He added: “This is the best changing room I have been involved in. Everyone is together. It doesn't matter who comes in.