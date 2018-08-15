Steve Evans hits back at Mansfield Town over Rose deal accusations

Former Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans has hit back at successor David Flitcroft over accusations of ‘lies and deceit’ over Peterborough United’s attempts to sign Danny Rose.

Flitcroft was furious after claiming Rose, last season’s top scorer, had been ‘manipulated’ by Posh into handing in a transfer request, then the required fee never met, even though he said Peterborough told the player it had been.

DAVID FLITCROFT ON ROSE AND PETERBOROUGH’S ‘LIES’



Rose remains on the transfer list, but Peterborough manager Evans said: “I don’t think the (Rose) move will happen, even though the boy wants to play in League One and we would love to sign him.

“Flitcroft should concentrate on his job at Mansfield rather than what Peterborough are up to.

“Maybe then he would have won more than two of 15 games with them last season.”

Rose scored as a second half substitute in last night’s 6-1 Carabao Cup rout of Accrington Stanley.