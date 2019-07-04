Steven Gerrard hints that he could send Glasgow Rangers players to play for Mansfield Town

England and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has highlighted some of his Glasgow Rangers players as possible additions to the Mansfield Town squad.

The Rangers boss had a long conversation with Stags chairman John Radford after the Scottish giants beat Mansfield 2-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly in Portugal last weekend and is hoping to establish a bond between the clubs.

“I have watched Rangers train all week and I will tell you now, Steven Gerrard is fantastic – the professionalism and effort he puts into his players,” said Radford.

“I know we lost the game, but I was so pleased to see our boys play well against them as well as adapt to the style of play as they have had to get themselves up to speed so quickly against a quality side like Rangers.”

On Gerrard, he said: “We had a good chat afterwards - you never know.

“There are always opportunities for a club like ours to get a little bit of help from clubs higher up the football pyramid.

“We are all part of the football family and Gerrard has named a few of his players he'd like us to have a look at, so we are looking.”

Radford added: “We are chasing our position the same as Gerrard is chasing his.

“We know where we want to be. I want us to be top of League Two, and I think they have ambitions to be top of the Scottish Premiership.”

Stags will end their ten-day Portugal training camp with a friendly against Swansea City on Saturday and Radford said: “We are looking forward to the start of the season, but we are just enjoying the pre-season at the moment and having a long break as a family.

“We enjoy the sunshine, but we enjoy our football as well.

“Portugal is an excellent place to come for a pre-season and an excellent country. A big thumbs up for Portugal so far.”