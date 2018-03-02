Stevenage v Mansfield Town called off

Mansfield Town’s scheduled League Two encounter at Stevenage has been called off.
A pitch inspection today (Friday) at noon deemed the Lamex Stadium playing surface unfit.
A statement from Mansfield Town read: “Tomorrow’s Sky Bet League Two contest at Stevenage has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.
“The decision was made following a pitch inspection at the Lamex Stadium at around lunchtime today.
“We will inform supporters of a re-arranged date in due course.
“Any tickets already purchased will remain valid for the re-scheduled match in Hertfordshire.”