Stevenage v Mansfield Town called off

Mansfield Town’s scheduled League Two encounter at Stevenage has been called off.

A pitch inspection today (Friday) at noon deemed the Lamex Stadium playing surface unfit.

A statement from Mansfield Town read: “Tomorrow’s Sky Bet League Two contest at Stevenage has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

“The decision was made following a pitch inspection at the Lamex Stadium at around lunchtime today.

“We will inform supporters of a re-arranged date in due course.

“Any tickets already purchased will remain valid for the re-scheduled match in Hertfordshire.”