Stevenage v Mansfield Town match gallery

Tyker Walker was Mansfield’s match-winner as his brilliant second half brace secured a battling 3-1 comeback win away to Stevenage.

Striker Danny Newton gave the U’s a welcome lead in first half injury time at the Lamex Stadium.

But Stoke City loan defender Ryan Sweeney levelled for the visitors in the 55th minute and then Walker pounced twice in the space of nine breathtaking minutes to complete a spirited turnaround from the Stags.

Take a look at our match gallery and enjoy the best pics from another memorable day.