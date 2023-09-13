Watch more videos on Shots!

Saturday's 2-0 home loss to Skegness Town was a sixth defeat in a row for the promoted Yellows, but boss Andy Ingle was much happier with their much improved performance, despite a squad depleted further by the loss of Nialle Towle with a hamstring problem.

“I was pleased with many aspects of the performance today,” said Ingle.

“The conditions were tough for both teams but we kept going and we were resilient today.

Hucknall boss Andy Ingle - pleased with performance, despite defeat.

“I thought we should have had at least one clear penalty and that could have changed the game.

“We still have a number of players out through injury with Towle being the latest and others that were unavailable yesterday.

“That makes the job harder and the sooner we can get those back and maybe add to the squad the better.

“But today was a much better performance, we were just punished for not dealing better with the two goals.”

Early goals on 11 minutes and 15 minutes for the visitors in the first half proved to be the difference.

It could have been three but for a fingertip over the bar save from Smith-Eccles on 19 minutes.

On 31 minutes, some fine work from a busy Czerwak was met with what looked like a certain obstruction and foul in the box, but no penalty was given.

On 35 minutes after a foul on Lindo, the resultant free kick was met by Short who was just wide.

The second half was a fairly even affair with both teams having decent spells.

Czerwak was busy again and he had a decent chance on 66 minutes but his shot was over the bar. Orange was brought on for Lindo and was lively and was involved in a clash with the opposition keeper on 81 minutes, a 50-50 challenge that caused the keeper to be carried off.

Although Yellows had the better of the closing period they were unable to take advantage of the stand-in keeper.

