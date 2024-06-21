Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Friday June 21.
1.
Ashley Fletcher has found himself a permanent club following his release by Watford and an uninspiring loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday (The Star). The former Manchester United academy player made 28 appearances for the Owls, on a temporary deal from Watford, but most of them were from the bench and Fletcher failed to score a competitive goal in a Wednesday shirt.Photo: Getty Images
2. Jordan Williams (Barnsley to Portsmouth)
Jordan Williams has signed for Portsmouth following his departure from Barnsley. The 24-year-old is Pompey’s first new addition of the summer after their promotion from League One last season. The right wing-back has signed a three-year at Fratton Park.Photo: Getty Images
3. Jack Rudoni
Coventry City have signed Huddersfield Town's Jack Rudoni for a £5m fee. It was claimed earlier this month that Town's £10 million asking price for Rudoni was too high for the Sky Blues, but it seems they have lowered their valuation. Former club AFC Wimbledon will receive a 20 per cent sell-on fee.Photo: Getty Images
4. Ryan Delaney
Newport County captain Ryan Delaney has turned down a fresh contract and signed for Swindon Town. The central defender spent one season at Rodney Parade after signing from Morecambe and was a hugely influential figure until his season was ended early by a knee injury in February.Photo: Getty Images
