Summer transfer window: Coventry City sign Huddersfield Town star, Blackpool sign Watford player, Portsmouth land Barnsley defender and Newport County captain signs for Swindon Town

Published 28th May 2024, 10:23 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2024, 10:16 BST
The transfer window has thrown open its doors and we’re all set for a summer of great transfer deals.

Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Friday June 21.

Ashley Fletcher has found himself a permanent club following his release by Watford and an uninspiring loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday (The Star). The former Manchester United academy player made 28 appearances for the Owls, on a temporary deal from Watford, but most of them were from the bench and Fletcher failed to score a competitive goal in a Wednesday shirt.

Jordan Williams has signed for Portsmouth following his departure from Barnsley. The 24-year-old is Pompey’s first new addition of the summer after their promotion from League One last season. The right wing-back has signed a three-year at Fratton Park.

2. Jordan Williams (Barnsley to Portsmouth)

Coventry City have signed Huddersfield Town's Jack Rudoni for a £5m fee. It was claimed earlier this month that Town's £10 million asking price for Rudoni was too high for the Sky Blues, but it seems they have lowered their valuation. Former club AFC Wimbledon will receive a 20 per cent sell-on fee.

3. Jack Rudoni

Newport County captain Ryan Delaney has turned down a fresh contract and signed for Swindon Town. The central defender spent one season at Rodney Parade after signing from Morecambe and was a hugely influential figure until his season was ended early by a knee injury in February.

4. Ryan Delaney

