1. Connor Hall
Port Vale have confirmed the capture of former defender Connor Hall for an undisclosed fee from League Two rivals Colchester United. The 31-year-old is Darren Moore’s seventh signing of the summer, as he bolsters his squad ahead of the 2024/2025 League Two campaign.Photo: Getty Images
2. Jack Payne
Colchester United are poised to sign in-demand Jack Payne following his exit from Charlton Athletic, according to reporter Pete O’Rourke on X. Payne, 29, is a free agent after Charlton Athletic decided not to hand him an extension this summer. He spent the past campaign on loan at MK Dons.Photo: Getty Images
3. Matt Godden
Charlton Athletic are set to beat Oxford United in the race for Coventry City striker Matty Godden, reporter Alan Nixon says on his Patreon. Godden has a year left on his Coventry contract but having dropped down the pecking order, he has been lined up for a summer exit.Photo: Getty Images
4. Omar Sowunmi
Bromley have confirmed the signing of former defender Omar Sowunmi, for an undisclosed fee from National League side Sutton United. The 28-year-old is the first new addition of the summer for Andy Woodman’s side as he prepares Bromley for their first campaign in League Two.Photo: Getty Images
