2 . Harrison Burrows

Preston North End have seen a bid rejected for Peterborough United wide man Harrison Burrows, the Lancashire Post understands. Reports emerged on Friday morning, linking the Lilywhites with a shock move for last season’s League One Player of the Year. And it’s believed that North End made an approach for the Posh star, but saw it knocked back. A return to the table and follow-up offer is now understood to be unlikely from Preston.Photo: Getty Images