Sunderland struggle to offload defender, Blackpool close in on Rangers keeper, Ipswich Town reject Championship club’s bid for midfielder

The latest news from League One and League Two (23rd July 2019).

Sunderland are struggling to offload defender Bryan Oviedo to Rosenborg and Club Brugge due to his wage demands. (Northern Echo)

Blackpool are on the brink of signing Rangers goalkeeper Jak Alnwick on loan after completing a medical on Monday. (Football Insider)

The Seasiders have warned the likes of Rotherham, Luton and Brentford they are under no pressure to sell their key players amid interest in Marc Bola and Curtis Tilt. (Blackpool Gazette)

Ipswich Town have rejected a fresh £450k bid from Queens Park Rangers for Alan Judge. The midfielder is keen to hold talks with the Championship outfit. (The Sun)

Rotherham United face a battle to keep hold of defender Clark Robertson with Sheffield Wednesday and QPR keen. (Sky Sports)

Both Coventry and Ipswich are considering an approach for former Leeds United and Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack. (TEAMTalk)

The Tractor Boys are in negotiations with Andre Dozzell over a new contract. Norwich City have been sniffing around the midfielder. (TWTD)

Norwich are also set to make a move for Bolton Wanderers youngster, Dennis Politic as their financial troubles continue. (The Sun)

That could be about to change with Football Ventures on the verge of taking over Bolton. Former Bradford City striker Billy Clarke is training with the club. (Sky Sports)

David Wheater has held talks with Oldham Athletic with his contract situation at Bolton Wanderers still uncertain. (The Sun)

Burton Albion are set to sign Hearts midfielder Ryan Edwards over the comings days. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Oxford United goalkeeper Simon Eastwood is attracting interest from Blackburn Rovers, who are in the market for two new goalkeepers. (Sky Sports)

Wycombe Wanderers have received an official bid from Millwall for defender Jason McCarthy as they attempt to beat fellow Championship clubs to his signature. (Football Insider)

Southend United have offered to a trial to defender Joe Shaughnessy following his release from St Johnstone. (Scottish Sun)

Meanwhile, The Shrimpers want to extend the trial period of Isaac Buckley-Ricketts, Ahmed Mohamed and Andre Blackman. (Echo News)