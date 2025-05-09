Southampton’s 12 points tally was the second lowest of all time, while Ipswich Town and Leicester City fared little better with third-bottom Leicester finishing 13 points off safety.

It marked a depressing season for football with the gulf between the Championship and Premier League painfully clear for all to see.

This season Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland will be looking to buck the trend.

Leeds and Sunderland will certainly have the fan base and pulling power for players to give a much better account of themselves, while Burnley are looking for survival to avoid becoming a yo-yo club.

So where will the promoted trio finish? Here a Supercomputer, conducted by BettingLounge.co.uk, believes this is how it will go.