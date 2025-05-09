Nottingham Forest face inreased expectations this season after last year's success.placeholder image
Supercomputer predicts depressing final 2025/26 Premier League table with these finishing positions for Leeds United, Burnley ad Sunderland

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 9th May 2025, 10:28 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 10:31 BST
Last season’s Premier League failed to deliver any relegation battle of note after the promoted trio all went back down in spectacular fashion.

Southampton’s 12 points tally was the second lowest of all time, while Ipswich Town and Leicester City fared little better with third-bottom Leicester finishing 13 points off safety.

It marked a depressing season for football with the gulf between the Championship and Premier League painfully clear for all to see.

This season Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland will be looking to buck the trend.

Leeds and Sunderland will certainly have the fan base and pulling power for players to give a much better account of themselves, while Burnley are looking for survival to avoid becoming a yo-yo club.

So where will the promoted trio finish? Here a Supercomputer, conducted by BettingLounge.co.uk, believes this is how it will go.

Let us know how you think the season will end, Join the debate on our social media channels.

82pts (+33)

1. Liverpool

82pts (+33) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+27)

2. Man City

79pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

72pts (+27)

3. Arsenal

72pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

64pts (+15)

4. Aston Villa

64pts (+15) Photo: Getty Images

