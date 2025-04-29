Nottingham Forest have dropped to sixth but have a game in hand on their rivals.Nottingham Forest have dropped to sixth but have a game in hand on their rivals.
Supercomputer predicts who will be missing out on Champions League football as Nottingham Forest battle with Man City, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Aston Villa

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Apr 2025, 08:03 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 14:12 BST
It was disappointing week for Forest with defeat at Wembley ending the FA Cup dream.

But there’s still plenty to play for with Forest looking to cement a Champions League place for next season.

Forest have recently dropped down to sixth having been inside the top four for most of the season. But they have a game in hand in a tight table which sees five points seperating Newcastle in third and Villa in seventh.

So who will win the race for Champions League places behind Liverpool and Arsenal?

This is where a supercomputer – run by footballwebpages.co.uk – now expects Forest to finish.

Have your say on the season so far via our social media channels.

90pts (+51)

1. Liverpool

90pts (+51) Photo: Getty Images

76pts (+38)

2. Arsenal

76pts (+38) Photo: Getty Images

71pts (+27)

3. Manchester City

71pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

71pts (+18)

4. Nottingham Forest

71pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

