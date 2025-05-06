Nottingham Forest are sixth after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.Nottingham Forest are sixth after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.
Supercomputer's latest verdict on Forest's thrilling Champions League battle with Man City, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Aston Villa

Forest picked up a battling point at Crystal Palace to keep their Champions League bid alive.

The point leaves Forest in sixth spot with five teams battling it out for the remaining three Champions League qualification places.

But Forest are just two points off the pace. They host Leicester on May 11 in a game which should bring three crucial points. They then travel to West Ham before a potentially decisive home game with in-form Chelsea on the final day of the season.

So who will win the race for Champions League places behind Liverpool and Arsenal?

This is where a supercomputer – run by footballwebpages.co.uk – now expects Forest to finish.

89pts (+49)

1. Liverpool

89pts (+49) Photo: Getty Images

73pts (+35)

2. Arsenal

73pts (+35) Photo: Getty Images

71pts (+27)

3. Manchester City

71pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

69pts (+22)

4. Newcastle United

69pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

