The point leaves Forest in sixth spot with five teams battling it out for the remaining three Champions League qualification places.

But Forest are just two points off the pace. They host Leicester on May 11 in a game which should bring three crucial points. They then travel to West Ham before a potentially decisive home game with in-form Chelsea on the final day of the season.

So who will win the race for Champions League places behind Liverpool and Arsenal?

This is where a supercomputer – run by footballwebpages.co.uk – now expects Forest to finish.