Surprise Stags Christmas visit for youngsters at hospital

Christmas came early for youngsters at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton with a surprise visit from Mansfield Town’s first team today.

The Stags’ senior squad, along with academy players and staff, clubbed together, with help from Booker Wholesale and Smyths Toys, to buy sackfuls of presents, which the first team handed out on the children’s ward.

Players spent time talking to kids and families in the hour-long stay.

Manager Steve Evans said: “Visits like these are something which I’ve always firmly believed in.

“To see the kids’ faces when the players walk into the ward is worth its weight in gold.

“Christmas is a special time for everyone so for us to be able to spread some festive cheer and perhaps lighten the mood of some of these children and their families is a privilege.

“On behalf of everyone at Mansfield Town Football Club we wish everyone in our community, old or young, a very happy Christmas.”

Stags’ captain Zander Diamond said: “It was a humbling experience to meet the children and their families and if we have helped give just a small piece of Christmas joy then we’ll take some satisfaction from that.

“The boys are only too happy to make visits like these. It means a lot to us, to be able to come together and give something back to the community who support us all year round.”

