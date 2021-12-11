Teenage Hucknall footballer makes Doncaster Rovers first-team debut - and wants to nail down regular place

Jack Goodman celebrates a goal for Doncaster's U18's. He is now looking to make his first league appearance for the club's first team after making his debut in the EFL Trophy.

Jack Goodman (16) made his Rovers debut as a sub in the club's recent EFL Trophy win at Scunthorpe United.

In the process the former Holgate School pupil became the seventh youngest person in history to play for Donny.

“It was an amazing moment and a proud moment for me and my family,” the forward said.

“I have trained hard and sacrificed a lot for it. It took a lot of hard work and dedication.

“There were times when I didn’t want to go to training, but I went and did it.

“When I made my debut it was a different type of feeling, a feeling I have never had before.

“It was a step up from the U18’s and very different in terms of the speed and strength involved in playing senior football.”

Now the boyhood Nottingham Forest man is keen for another taste of the action.

“I just want to keep training and hopefully keep getting more appearances,” he added.

“I have come a long way and hopefully I can keep improving and break into the first team.

“I just need to keep scoring for the U18’s and then I will get noticed.

“It would be nice to play for Forest one day, but right now I just want to get another chance in the Doncaster first team.”

Goodman began his footballing journey with the Notts County U8’s before dropping out at U13 level to play grassroots football with Hucknall Sports.