As we await news from the One Call Stadium on any movement in or out before tonight's 11pm deadline, here we look back on 10 deadline day deals from seasons gone past - some which worked out very well and others that didn'tAs the January window slams shut at 11pm today, we look back at some of the noteable deadline day ins and outs for Mansfield Town – some which worked out well and others that didn't.

1. 1968: DICK EDWARDS - OUT Needing help to avoid the drop, Stags sold defender Dick Edwards to Aston Villa for 30,000, enabling them to bring four players in and stay up. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. 1968: PHIL WALLER - IN Bought from Derby with the Dick Edwards money, he went on to play over 150 games over four and a half seasons and was in the side that beat West Ham in the FA Cup in 1969. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. 1968: DUDLEY ROBERTS - IN Also bought with the Dick Edwards cash and netted 73 goals in 230 appearances over six happy years, netting against West Ham, twice finishing top scorer and once hitting four against Tranmere. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. 2006: JON D'LARYEA - IN After impressing on loan, Stags signed silky midfielder D'Laryea from Manchester City and he went on to captain the club. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more