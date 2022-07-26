Fans around the country are getting ready once again to swap the couch for the terraces, but which stadiums offer the best fan experiences for them?

BetVictor’s Football Fan Experience study aims to answer that question by ranking the best and worst football stadiums for fan experience based on eight weighted criteria.

The criteria includes the price of season tickets, average match ticket, number of votes, atmosphere, stadium location, view, matchday food and infrastructure rating, with each club being given a rating out of 100.

And Forest, who embark on their first top-flight season since the 1998-98 campaign, scored very highly, bagging 80 ratings for stadium location and view from the seats.

Here’s how Forest’s matchday experience stacks up against their new league rivals.

1. Nottingham Forest 77.92

2. Manchester United 76.44

3. Brighton & Hove Albion 75.34

4. Manchester City 73.36