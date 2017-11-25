The expectation is all on Mansfield Town, says Chesterfield boss Jack Lester

Jack Lester says a weight of expectation will be on Mansfield Town in today’s local derby due to their expenditure.

The Chesterfield boss believes that the Stags’ wage budget brings demands of success.

Speaking ahead of Town’s trip to face their fierce rivals (1pm) he said: “I’ve had some fun in this fixture and hopefully we can get on the side of a good result.

“They’ve spent a fortune in wages, they’ll be at home and expecting themselves to win but we’ll be expecting a good performance.

“We’re going to go and compete and try and win the game. We know what we’re going to face and we’ll be ready for it.

“It’s something we’re looking forward to and relishing.”

On Steve Evans and his side being pre-season promotion favourites, he added: I’ve not worked with him, I’ve heard him, seen bits of press conferences.

“He’s had some success and Mansfield have got a good squad together, they’ve spent big to get it and have players we’ll have to be careful of.

“I think with the budget they’ve got they have to be (up there in the table), there is an expectation when you’re paying the wages they are. “