‘The lads love playing at home’ - Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft

Mansfield Town are hoping for another bumper crowd when they have their third and final free tickets for U18s offer for Saturday’s visit of Cheltenham Town.

Over 1,000 took up the offer against Macclesfield and over 800 last week against Forest Green in crowds of 5,642 and 5,256 respectively.

Boss David Flitcroft said the extra numbers had added to the atmosphere and made a big difference towards the two wins.

“Absolutely they have helped,” he smiled. “A pal of mine who I used to play with was at the game on Saturday.

“He said he used to come to Mansfield and it was quite volatile at times. That’s the way it was. That’s what he remembered.

“But on Saturday he said the place was bouncing and rocking. The environment was fantastic. That’s what I feel as a manager.

“The lads love playing at home – there is that vibe.”

Flitcroft is hoping the U18s will be back on Saturday and then consider coming regularly.

“They have seen us win twice and been a part of it. Now I hoe they will come down when the offer is off,” he said.

“It’s fantastic that at this time of the season our club has been able to put that on and try to drive new fans into the club.

“It’s a good place on a Saturday afternoon and it has been for a year.”