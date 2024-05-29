The latest done deals, transfer rumours and plenty more from around League One and Two
Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Wednesday May 29.
EFL Latest: News from across League One and Two
Stevenage targets?
Stevenage are interested in St Johnstone midfielder Daniel Phillips and Crystal Palace youngster Malachi Boateng, according to a report by The Courier.
Phillips, 23, is out of contract at the end of next month and is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension meaning he is due to become a free agent as things stand. Boateng, meanwhile, is back at Crystal Palace following his loan spell at Dundee.
Moving south?
Tranmere Rovers are leading the chase to sign Inverness Caledonian Thistle left-back Cameron Harper, according to the Daily Record
Done deal
Solihull Moors have completed the signing of midfielder Sam Bowen from Newport County on a free transfer, as confirmed via a statement on the club’s website.
The 23-year-old played a starring role for fellow National League side Wealdstone on loan last season, helping to secure their safety but has now put pen to paper on a two-year contract at the Armco Arena.
The weight of expectation
Expectation levels will be even higher among Bolton supporters next season after their near-miss in the play-off final, warned former manager Colin Todd. (Bolton News)
Already billed as one of the favourites for promotion next term, Bolton will face stiff competitions from a stronger-looking League One this season including the likes of Birmingham City, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town and Wrexham.
Todd is confident the manager, his players and the fanbase can shake-off the disappointment of Wembley in the coming weeks. But having gone so close to securing Championship football, he is also well aware that a backward step would be viewed dimly.
On the move
Timi Odusina has left Bradford City to make a permanent move to Woking - where he spent last season on loan.
The 24-year-old defender follows Ash Taylor as the second under-contract player to exit Valley Parade over the summer break. .
AFC Wimbledon move on the cards?
AFC Wimbledon are eyeing a loan deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman, the South London Press is reporting.
The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Colchester United in League Two and racked up 40 appearances during his first senior spell away from Selhurst Park.
Goodman, who is featured for both Canada and England at international level, signed a long-term deal with Palace in November 2022.
Done deal
Former Barrow full-back Tyrell Warren has become Grimsby Town’s first signing of the close season.
The Manchester-born Warren has joined the Mariners on a two-year deal following the expiry of his contract at AFC Barrow after the completion of the 2023/24 campaign.
Lofty aims
Luke Molyneux
"It’s unfinished business. The challenge two years ago when I signed was to get this club promoted. That was the main aim.
"We didn’t do that last season and I still want to do that.
"I've had a few conversations with Grant (McCann) and Cliff (Byrne) and I said if I’m going to stay, I want to stay for as long as I can and hopefully become a legend here."
Done deal
Doncaster have moved to tie up one of their star men for next season.
Rovers are surely one to watch for League Two, though the official odds are looking elsewhere
Back in business
We’re back for another day of EFL news and we start with the news that Michael Flynn could be soon back in management.
He is expected to replace Darrell Clarke at Chelthenham, according to reports by Gloucestershire Live.