Birmingham City are on the trail of Tottenham Hotspur prospect Jamie Donley, according to Football London. Playing in a range of attacking roles, the 19-year-old talent managed eight goals and 17 assists in all competitions. He has made his first-team bow for Ange Postecoglou’s side and enjoyed prolific form for England’s Young Lions too.Photo: Jamie Donley
Alex Cairns has completed a permanent transfer to Leeds United. The Salford goalkeeper joined from Fleetwood Town in January 2023 and struck an immediate impression, helping Salford to reach the League Two play-offs for the first time that season. He signed a permanent deal in the summer, and played every minute last season in the league to take his total Ammies appearances to 77.Photo: Getty Images
Fleetwood Town striker Promise Omochere has been the subject of much transfer talk this summer and another League One club have reportedly joined the race to sign him. Bristol Rovers are reportedly set to compete with fellow League One side Barnsley to sign the 23-year-old old who currently has one year left on his contract with the Cod Army.Photo: Getty Images
Carlisle United defender Jack Armer has completed a move to Burton Albion. The Blues have confirmed the left-sided defender's departure for an undisclosed fee. Armer, 23, leaves the Cumbrians after four years at Brunton Park.Photo: Getty Images
