Here we look at deals done in the build up to Deadline Day and rumours of transfers to come.
1. Curtis Thompson
Grimsby Town look to make deadline day moves as they are set to sign Cheltenham Town midfielder Curtis Thompson, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live. The former Notts County man joined the Robins in the summer on a one-year deal following the expiration of his contract at fellow League One side Wycombe Wanderers. (The Real EFL) Photo: Pete Norton
2. Luke Bolton
Wrexham have completed the capture of Luke Bolton from Salford City. The winger turned full-back arrives in North Wales on a deal which will keep him at the Club until the end of the 2025/26 season. He made twenty appearances for Salford City in Sky Bet League Two this season (club website) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
3. Charlie McCann
Exeter City are interested in Forest Green Rovers midfielder Charlie McCann, according to the Daily Record. McCann, 21, has been eyed by Lincoln City and Notts County recently, as reported by the Daily Record. Photo: Jan Kruger
4. Jack Marriott,
Wrexham AFC have announced the permanent signing of centre forward Jack Marriott, for an undisclosed fee from Fleetwood Town. The Beverley-born striker arrives at the STōK Cae Ras on a deal which will keep him with North Wales until the end of the 2024/25 season. Photo: Pete Norton