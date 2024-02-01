News you can trust since 1904
The latest League Two deals and gossip on Deadline Day: Grimsby Town target Cheltenham Town midfielder, Wrexham sign Salford City winger and Exeter City and Notts County eye Forest Green Rovers midfielder

The transfer window closes in less than 24 hours with League Two clubs rapidly working to conclude their business.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 11:15 GMT

Here we look at deals done in the build up to Deadline Day and rumours of transfers to come.

Let us know your thoughts on League Two transfers via our social media channels.

1. Curtis Thompson

Grimsby Town look to make deadline day moves as they are set to sign Cheltenham Town midfielder Curtis Thompson, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live. The former Notts County man joined the Robins in the summer on a one-year deal following the expiration of his contract at fellow League One side Wycombe Wanderers. (The Real EFL)

Wrexham have completed the capture of Luke Bolton from Salford City. The winger turned full-back arrives in North Wales on a deal which will keep him at the Club until the end of the 2025/26 season. He made twenty appearances for Salford City in Sky Bet League Two this season (club website)

2. Luke Bolton

Wrexham have completed the capture of Luke Bolton from Salford City. The winger turned full-back arrives in North Wales on a deal which will keep him at the Club until the end of the 2025/26 season. He made twenty appearances for Salford City in Sky Bet League Two this season (club website) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Exeter City are interested in Forest Green Rovers midfielder Charlie McCann, according to the Daily Record. McCann, 21, has been eyed by Lincoln City and Notts County recently, as reported by the Daily Record.

3. Charlie McCann

Exeter City are interested in Forest Green Rovers midfielder Charlie McCann, according to the Daily Record. McCann, 21, has been eyed by Lincoln City and Notts County recently, as reported by the Daily Record. Photo: Jan Kruger

Wrexham AFC have announced the permanent signing of centre forward Jack Marriott, for an undisclosed fee from Fleetwood Town. The Beverley-born striker arrives at the STōK Cae Ras on a deal which will keep him with North Wales until the end of the 2024/25 season.

4. Jack Marriott,

Wrexham AFC have announced the permanent signing of centre forward Jack Marriott, for an undisclosed fee from Fleetwood Town. The Beverley-born striker arrives at the STōK Cae Ras on a deal which will keep him with North Wales until the end of the 2024/25 season. Photo: Pete Norton

