This chance may never come again - Mansfield Town defender Gethin Jones

Mansfield Town defender Gethin Jones admits that Stags’ young squad may never have as good a chance as this again to get automatic promotion in their careers.

The 23-year-old Fleetwood Town loanee is loving being part of the push as Stags sit third with just four games to go, admitting: “Every game and every point we take now is massive for us.

“It is a very young squad. I know the older players have been in similar situations with promotion and play-offs.

“But to experience this at a young age is something we have got to embrace as we might not get this opportunity again for the rest of our careers.

“Being young we have got to grab it with both hands and, hopefully, get that promotion.”

Jones did help Plymouth Argyle into the play-offs as a raw rookie on loan, but said this was a very different situation.

“When I first went to Plymouth when I was 19 we were fighting to get into the play-offs. It was first experience of men’s football.” he said.

“We had a good few results in the last few games and we managed to sneak into seventh and into the play-offs.

“Disappointingly we lost in the semi-final and didn’t manage to get into the final.

“But going for automatic promotion is something much bigger than just hoping than getting into the play-offs as I am now 100 per cent sure we are going to be in the play-offs at least.

“So the last four games now are just massive for us and it’s an exciting time for the club.

“It was my first loan at Plymouth and a great experience. Now I have been out on loan a few times, learned a lot more and played a lot more league games, so I am starting to enjoy it more.”

He said he could draw on the attitude that saw Plymouth into the play-offs for the last four games of Stags’ season.

“You have to go into every game knowing you can beat any team as we did at Plymouth,” he said.

“We have gone into every game since I’ve been here believing we can win. We can beat any team if we bring our A game.

“I am enjoying the pressure. Obviously it’s so much better to be playing for something at the end of the season.

“When I was at Barnsley we finished mid-table and it felt like there was nothing to play for.

“This is good pressure. You don’t want to be experiencing a relegation battle as that can really affect some players bringing their A game sometimes.

“Knowing we are at the top end of the table we have to enjoy and embrace it.”

Jones can certainly feel the excitement building in town, adding: “I live locally with Sweens (Ryan Sweeney) and sometimes we go out for a coffee and you can feel the buzz about the fans.

“They come up to us and ask us how we feel and are we going to do it?”