Three clubs chasing Mansfield Town striker Danny Rose, while Sunderland boss is given a free hand in transfer market, and Portsmouth star wants to leave

Here are all the latest football transfer rumours for Leagues One and Two, courtesy of newspapers and websites up and down the country.

Tranmere Rovers, Salford City and Bradford City are all interested in signing Mansfield Town striker Danny Rose. (The Sun).

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has been told he can sign and offload, despite the ongoing takeover of the club. (Shields Gazette)

The Black Cats missed out on Stewart Downing after his release from Middlesbrough, but he has also rejected offers from Sheffield Wednesday and lucrative MLS deals. (The Sun)

Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe has the club he wants to leave this summer amid interest from Burnley, Millwall and Wigan. He is valued at £3 million. (Sky Sports)

Rotherham United are in talks to sign Sunderland target and Plymouth Argyle striker Freddie Ladapo after agreeing a £500,000 fee over the weekend. (Plymouth Live)

Blackpool midfielder Jimmy Ryan will ‘definitely leave’ when his contract expires after two years at Bloomfield Road. (The Sun)

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski has returned to the club for pre-season, despite his reported impending switch to Millwall. (TWTD)

Oxford United remain in talks to fetch back Everton’s Luke Garbutt and Watford’s Jerome Sinclair on loan next season. (Oxford Mail)

AFC Wimbledon have revealed they fought off competition from other clubs to secure the signature of goalkeeper Nathan Trott from West Ham on loan. (Various)

Forest Green Rovers are set to sign goalkeeper Adam Smith after he was released by Bristol City this summer. (Stroud News Journal)