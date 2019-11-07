Top scorer Danny Rose could be back for Mansfield Town this weekend

Mansfield Town could welcome top scorer Danny Rose back from injury this weekend ahead of schedule.

Rose has a good chance of making the bench for Saturday’s home FA Cup tie with Chorley with boss John Dempster saying: “Danny was out there training yesterday, smashing balls to make sure his ankle was string and there was no reaction from that.

“We will get him back in with the main group and build him up this week.

“If he comes through training he will be in contention for the squad.

“Whether he’s in contention for a start I will liaise with the medical team throughout the week to make sure his fitness levels are where they need to be as he had a slight issue with his groin before he did his ankle.

“So we need to make sure there is no recurrence of either injury.”

Howevr, it’s a longer road back for fellow striker Craig Davies.

“Davo has been training with the group but it’s difficult for him as he’s been out for a long period of time to get his fitness up,” said Dempster.

“He needs to get that mobility and get his feet working again.

“But he is a very committed character. He is determined to get back to full fitness but unfortunately that’s a quick process due to the length of time he’s been out.”