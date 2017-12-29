Tough task awaits Mansfield Town at high-flying Wycombe

Mansfield Town face a huge task tomorrow as they try to go level on points with fourth-place Wycombe Wanderers in the chase for a top three automatic promotion spot.

In-form Wanderers are only outside the top three on goal difference and only top two Luton and Notts County have won there in League Two games.

“Wycombe are up there most years,” said Stags boss Steve Evans.

“They’ve got a good manager and a good chairman and I am looking forward to seeing them.

“People talk about Wycombe having another wonderful season, but if we win – and it’s a big task – then we are level on points. But we are doom and gloom and they are happy chaps!”

Evans is a big fan of Wycombe’s man-mountain striker Ade Akinfenwa.

“They play a very systematic, direct way and get it up to big Ake,” he said.

“I love that big fellow. He knows I love him. But I keep looking up at him and the only thing I don’t want to do is have a bear hug with him.

“He is so strong. Did you see his goal at the weekend? He’s held about three defenders off, chested it and volleyed it in.

“It is a very direct style but they’ve got some good players behind that who go and support the big fellow and Gareth (Ainsworth) continues to do an outstanding job.”

Stags are unbeaten in their last three games, have lost just once in 16, and came away with a fine 1-1 draw from Grimsby last weekend.

However, Evans said: “Without a shadow we should have won it. I watched it back yesterday.

“It’s quite interesting, I’ve seen some media reports from Grimsby almost having a little dig at the fact that I thought we should have won it.

“They are obviously watching the game with Grimsby glasses on as the Mansfield press would watch Mansfield with Mansfield glasses on.”

Stags’ 1-0 win at Wycombe last season was their first success over the Chairboys in eight outings.