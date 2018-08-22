Tranmere Rovers v Mansfield Town: Fans’ gallery

A following of 287 Mansfield Town fans made the trip up to Prenton Park to watch the Stags’ 0-0 draw with Tranmere Rovers last night.

A total crowd of 5,466 watched the visitors create the better chances and fail to score them, though David Flitcroft’s men remain unbeaten and brought home a point from a tricky away venue.

Here are a selection of photographs of the away fans by Steve Flynn – can you spot a familiar face?

