Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Madrid not giving up on Mbappe, Ronaldo Returns, Arsenal ins and outs...
All the moves, rumours and more as the summer transfer window comes to a close
It’s that time again.
We’re less than 24 hours away from the 2021 summer transfer window closing and it’s looking like a busy one.
Will Kylian Mbappe finally get his Madrid move? Who’s going to pull off the inevitable shock last minute move in the Premier League? Stick with us throughout the day for all the latest news and updates.
Deadline Day LIVE
Lee Griffiths leaves Celtic
The striker has joined fellow SPL side Dundee on a season-long loan.
Burnley sign Connor Roberts from Swansea
The Welsh international has signed a four-year deal at Turf Moor.
Baggies to Accy
West Brom striker Jovan Malcolm has joined Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan.
Here’s a look at what he can do, Stanley fans.
Frederic Guilbert heads out on loan
Sticking with Villa and defender Guilbert is heading out on loan to Strasbourg. The right-back also spent the second half of last season on loan at the French club.
Conor Hourihane bids Villa farewell
Following his move to Sheffield United yesterday, Hourihane has taken to Instagram to say a heartfelt goodbye to the Villa faithful.
A disappointing summer at Anfield?
Will Liverpool be the team to make a shock move today? What do Reds fans think of the lack of new blood this summer?
Busy day at the Emirates
Arsenal have agreed a deal with Bologna for 22-year-old defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Japanese international can play right-back and centre-back.
Odsonne Edouard swaps SPL for PL
Celtic forward Edouard is currently undertaking a medical ahead of a move to Crystal Palace.
The Frenchman scored 86 goals in 179 appearances for the Hoops.
Brighton sign Marc Cucurella
Getafe defender Cucurella joins the Seagulls on a five-year contract. The 23-year-old Spaniard can play both left-back and left-midfield.
Santiago Munoz is Newcastle bound
No. Not that one.
Santos Laguna forward Munoz looks to be the Magpies only bit of business today. The Mexican will link up with the development squad at St James’ Park.