Transfer window closes after Mansfield Town add seventh and final summer signing

The summer transfer window finally closed at 5pm with Mansfield Town making just the one addition today in the loan signing of Leeds United youngster Conor Shaughnessy.

He made it a magnificent seven summer signings along with Andy Cook, Nicky Maynard, Dion Donohue, Aidan Stone, Kellan Gordon and Dapo Afolayan, though Donohue left the club today when his contract was terminated by mutual agreement amid unresolved allegations of a serious breach of club discipline.

Stags also signed young defender James Clarke from Burnley for their U21s though he has already had a taste of first team action.

It has been the first transfer window of new boss John Dempster’s managerial career and, on paper, looks largely impressive.

The signing of strikers Andy Cook and Nicky Maynard had eyebrows raised at rival clubs and Shaughnessy should give both the defenders and midfielders good added competition.

After an early glut of injuries and suspensions, Dempster said last week he wanted to strengthen the spine of his side down the centre before the window closed.

He has done just that with Afolayan bolstering what should be a lethal forward department when all fit and available and Shaughnessy a towering defender and capable midfielder, who is so well thought of that Leeds gave him a four-year contract.

If Mansfield’s luck evens out after the early issues, competition for places should be excellent and a couple of wins will raise confidence after a stuttering start.

Fans and players just need to stick with it a little while longer until Dempster gets most of his squad available.

Then he and the players can be fully judged.