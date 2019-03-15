TV appearance can lift Mansfield Town for clash with table-topping Lincoln City says Ben Turner

Ben Turner believes taking on League Two leaders Lincoln City at home in front of the live Sky TV cameras on Monday will lift and inspire Mansfield Town to raise their game.

“Everyone wants to beat top of the league or beat the lads who are up there,” said the big centre half.

“You don’t have to be top. We have found that in the last few away games where the intensity of teams like Port Vale and Notts County was clearly up on the day as we are one of the best sides in the league, so they knew it had to be.

“The same goes for us against Lincoln. They are above us. So our intensity needs to be right and our organisation needs to be right.

“We need to be absolutely spot on to get a result. But our home form is good so let’s take confidence from that.”

Turner said playing on live TV was always an extra pleasure.

“It’s exciting. You don’t get on Sky much when you’re playing League Two football,” he said.

“The lads can look forward to that and I am sure there will be a few fresh haircuts from the younger lads.

“We are looking forward to it. We know what Lincoln are about and they will know what we are about.

“But we have won five on the spin at home and we have just put a marker down for our away performances.

“Our home form has been strong so let’s take that into the Lincoln game.”