Two points dropped? But Bishop proud of Mansfield Town’s unbeaten run

Mansfield Town midfielder Neal Bishop felt tonight’s 0-0 draw at Tranmere Rovers was probably two points dropped on chances created.

But he remained immensely proud of Stags’ lengthening unbeaten run from the start of pre-season.

“I think overall we had the better chances and Bobby (Olejnik) has only had the one shot to save so, on reflection, it’s probably two points lost,” he said.

“But it’s a difficult place to come – the crowd are always behind them – so you can’t be too dismissive of a clean sheet and point here.

“They threw the kitchen sink at us near the end. But Saturday really stung us in the manner we conceded the goal and I think you have seen tonight we were doubly determined that didn’t happen again.

“We do want to kick on this season though, so we are disappointed not to win it tonight.”

He continued: “We were the team on the front foot and trying to win it.

“They made us work for it, but we created enough chances and, if we’d scored, we might have got two or three.

“Having just been promoted Tranmere have got that enthusiasm and that momentum.”

Stags sit 10th after four unbeaten League Two games and an EFL Cup win and Bishop said: “It’s been a solid start but could be better.

“If we’d held onto that result on Saturday this would have looked like a better point.

“We’ve been unbeaten a long time now, all through pre-season and into the start of the season, so we have to build on that.

“We want to turn performances like this into wins now.”