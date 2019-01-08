Two transfer targets missed, but Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft still hopeful of new faces this week

Although Mansfield Town have missed out on two of their January transfer targets, manager David Flitcroft said he was still hopeful of signing two of three proposed new faces this week.

He also said the current stature and infrastructure of the club was hugely helping in attracting the interest of quality players and their agents.

“We were definitely hoping to have or or two in this week and we are still hoping,” he said.

“Three players is the target, though that can change.

“We have hit the bar. Yesterday we were unlucky with a couple we’ve been chasing for a while, but I know from experience that you have to make sure when you chase targets that you have other ones in the background.

“You are spinning a lot of plates – that’s recruitment.

“For every six to eight targets you speak to you’re only going to nail one of them.

“There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes and there probably has been for four weeks now.

“At the minute I think clubs are in a similar boat where they’re all rebalancing squads and the first two weeks of the window at times can be a wrestle.

“Some players may not want to go out of the club they’re in. But then that club may suddenly get someone out of the Championship and that will free someone up.”

Flitcroft said current talks were very promising and the club was a far easier proposition to sell to players than it may have been in the past.

“We are getting closer,” he said. “Until you see the signature on paper and it’s legally done you have to be really guarded as, if you’re looking at good players, someone will have them as a target too.

“But what we do have is that this is a different Mansfield Town now.

“We have a great stadium and good pitch, a playing style and philosophy that makes players want to come and play with, we have the training ground, we have staff absolutely dedicated to improving players, we have a team near the top of the league, we have fantastic owners and a board who are really stable. It’s really important to agents to have a good infrastructure.

“Players we are speaking to want to come here and work for us. There has been a real shift in that.

“They are not coming here for the money or that last windfall, they are coming here as they know they will improve and they have a really good chance of promotion. That’s the thing that excites me.

“We are in a really good place as a football club. We are a club with ambition and players with ambition want to come and join us.”

On what position his signings may play, he added: “It’s whatever we think we will improve us.

“We still don’t know if Tyler Walker is going to be here. We are hoping and praying CJ is going to be here, but we’re looking at options.

“We’ve got room to get three players in. But that could change. You just don’t know what’s round the corner.”