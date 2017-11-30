Tyrell signs and Hucknall trail ‘big name’ striker in double striker bid

Table-topping Hucknall Town this week signed young Bermudian international striker Devhan Tyrell as they looked to boost their firepower.

After missing out on their chief target, Hucknall boss Andy Graves was delighted to land the 20-year-old and said he could yet also sign a very experienced ‘big name’ striker whose arrival would ‘blow the roof off’ the club if it happened.

Graves was frustrated this week when his main target priced himself out of a move to Hucknall.

But then the chance to sign Mickleover Sports forward Tyrell on a dual registration came out of the blue - and the prospect of bringing in a second striker had Graves thrilled.

“I am now talking to a really experienced ‘big name’ striker, who was in semi-retirement,” he said.

“I am keeping his name under wraps but it would blow the roof off here if it came off.

“He needs to sort things with his family before committing himself. We hope to hear something before the weekend.

“We’re delighted to sign one this week, but if we can get two then it would be a big bonus and hopefully frightening for the opposition.”

First to sign was Tyrell, who scored 20 goals for Eastwood’s U21 development side last season.

“He moved up to Mickleover Sports, where he’s played a few games for the first team, and he is coming to us on a dual signing to get some experience and match fitness at a good level,” said Graves.

“I am very appreciative of the Mickleover management allowing him to come to us and waiving the seven days.

“He is a big, strong striker with good feet, fast, and in training last night he was impressive.

“He caught our eye in a cup game against our reserves last weekend when the first team didn’t have a game. So it was a case of us being in the right place at the right time. He stood out – head and shoulders.

“He wants some regular game time and we can offer him that.

“All being well, he should be available on Saturday.”

Graves had now ruled out his original main target saying: “The other guy has priced himself out now. I have closed the door on that one.”