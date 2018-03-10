U's boss happy with a point at Mansfield

Colchester United boss John McGreal thought his side deserved their point in a 1-1 draw at Mansfield that he felt was a fine advert for League Two.

After seeing Brandon Comley's second half goal cancel out Kane Hemmings' first half opener, McGreal said: “I thought that was a great game for the neutral spectator. I am really proud of every one of our boys.

“We were making our own mistakes first half. Some of our football was terrific at times and other times wed made mistakes by over-passing and put ourselves on the back foot.

“Second half we kept the ball moving in good areas and it was a great goal by 'Coms' – a fantastic goal.

“It was a good game to be involved in - a good spectacle for Division Two with both teams wanting to win a game of football, which was excellent.

“Before they scored we had two glorious shooting opportunities but missed the target. Then it was a poor goal to concede.”

He added: “We'd had a bit of pressure which you will get as Mansfield want to get into the top three.

“We were away from home against a good side and we've tried to win – you can't say we didn't. The boys could do no more.

“So we should be a bit upbeat as the fans were. They applauded them as they know they put in a shift today.”

United stay on the edges of the play-off chasing pack after this first point in three games and McGreal said: “This division is tough.

“Mansfield have had two defeats in about 25 games so it's a tough place to come. I thought we were the better team in how we tried to do things and created the better chances.

“A few doubters have questioned are we good enough to be in and around the play-offs.

“I think we've made a statement today against a side wanting to be in the top three. We've come away with a deserved point.

“We were not here to beat around the bush. We wanted to make things happen.”