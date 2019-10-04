Unbeaten Mansfield Town Ladies aim to march on in cup

Unbeaten Mansfield Town Ladies host Birmingham & West Midlands LFC in the second qualifying round of the Women’s FA Cup at The RH Academy on Sunday (2pm).

The Stagettes have won three of their four matches and ladies’ director of football Allan Woodfield said: “It’s been an incredibly positive start.

“Now, going up against a good side like Birmingham and West Midlands will be a great test for us to see where we’re at.

“Hopefully we can use home ground to our advantage.”

The Stagettes began their cup campaign last month when they convincingly beat Worksop Town LFC 9-0 in the Women’s FA Cup preliminary round.

Then in the first qualifying round they beat visiting Crusaders LFC 4-2 in a game that saw 16-year-old striker Abbie Newman score a hat-trick to complete a second half Mansfield onslaught after Chloe Foster struck first following the interval.

Speaking after the game, hat-trick hero Newman said: “Scoring a hat-trick was unreal. Especially scoring a penalty to get the third goal.

“There’s a fair amount of pressure, so it was amazing to get the hat-trick.

“That means more than anything to be honest.

“Going out to play against women who are much older than me and scoring three goals is a great feeling.

“Being close to my teammates helps and it’s really good that we have that relationship.”

Entry to Sunday’s match against Birmingham & West Midlands LFC at The RH Academy is free.