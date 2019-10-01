Under-pressure Mansfield Town manager John Dempster admits ‘weight of town is on my shoulders’

Under-fire Mansfield Town boss John Dempster admitted he currently had the ‘weight of the town on his shoulders’ as he tried to find a winning formula ahead of Saturday’s tough trip to Grimsby Town.

A 1-0 home defeat by Plymouth last weekend left him with two wins in his first 13 games as a manager and booed of the field by irate fans at the end for a second successive home game.

“It is tough,” he admitted in a painfully honest interview today.

“It’s very, very challenging. But I am fortunate to have very good support both at the club and away from the club with friends and family.

“The weight of the town is on my shoulders, but it’s a club I care about.

“I have been here for a number of years and I want success. I want the supporters to have a team to be proud of and at this moment in time we haven’t got that as results are everything.

“It’s what supporters feed off. It what makes their week. They work hard throughout the week in their different occupations to earn money, spend that watching us, and it’s only right we reward them.

“The buck stops with the manager without a doubt and I am fully responsible, but we do ask the group to take responsibility on the pitch as well.”

Dempster said the squad were still in good heart, despite the start.

“The players are in a positive mood. They are a group that really care about the current situation. They know that results have not been good enough and so do I.

“Although performance levels have been better we take full responsibility that results need to follow.

“It’s okay talking about performance and process and this, that and the other. But we’re in a results business and, as of this Saturday, we need to pick up some results.

“I sound like a broken record. I don’t want to be that person that sits here and tells you about performances and the results will follow. The proof is in the pudding. Over the next batch of games we need to get result.

“Good teams I have played in a good teams I have watched over a period get results when they play badly.

“There have been some bad habits over the course of my period where we have played well and not got results. We should have won and have drawn. There have been games we should have drawn and we’ve lost them. That is unacceptable.”

He added: “We will be working hard this week and going forward to put that right. We are not hiding away from anything.

“I will never hide away from anything or give in and over a period of time this group could be successful.

“It’s been a poor start – we’re not going to hide away from that.

“One thing is for sure. We need to be together as a group. The way they came back in on Monday it was evident they have never been more together and the belief is still there.

“It’s up to us to get the supporters with us and reward the owners and the board for the financial backing they have given.”