United up to second as they see off fightback

Basford moved up to second in the Northern Premier League following Saturday’s 4-3 win against Gainsborough Trinity.

Steve Chettle’s side made it five home wins in a row as they saw off a spirited fightback from the Holy Blues.

Two quick first half goals made it look like it could be an easy afternoon for Basford, Brad Gascoigne tapping in at the back post from a free kick with Trinity keeper George Willis stranded and Ryan Wilson’s cross allowing Kane Richards to nod the ball into the net.

The start of the second half saw Ross Hannah fire past Kieran Preston to bring Trinity back into the contest.

Within minutes, United re-established their two-goal lead.

A cross from the right wing flashed across the face of goal and found its way onto the end of Richards’ boot and into the back of the net.

Courey Grantham made it 4-1, picking his spot from the edge of the area to curl past the on-rushing Willis.

Trinity made it a nervy final 10 minutes as Myron Gibbons and Simon Russell netted.

But Basford dealt with the pressure and calmly wound the clock down earn the victory which saw them into second place in the league.

“To be cruising at 4-1 at one point was fantastic. It was a bit nervy at the end but at the end a win is a win,” said boss Chettle.