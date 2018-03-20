UPDATED: Stags field strong side as cup final is switched to Wigan

Mansfield Town have named a strong side for this afternoon’s Central League Cup final against Wigan, which has now been moved to the Latics’ Christopher Park training ground (1.30pm).

The tie was originally scheduled to be played at One Call Stadium, but the pitch there is still covered in thick snow.

Mansfield named a strong side containing 10 first team squad players in White, Thomas, Hunt, Penney, Digby, Byrom, Sterling-James, Miller, Angol, and Spencer plus Walker in goal.

The address for Christopher Park is Woodrush Road, Lower Standish, Wigan, WN6 8JT. Admission is free.