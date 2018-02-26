UPDATED: Steve Evans night postponed until next Thursday

Tonight’s scheduled ‘An Evening with Steve Evans and Paul Raynor’ at the One Call Stadium has been postponed and rescheduled for next Thursday (8th March, 7.30pm).

A club spokesman said: “Sub-zero temperatures are forecast in Mansfield for later this afternoon and early evening.

“Therefore, with such conditions expected, and with the safety of our supporters and staff our primary concern to and from One Call Stadium, the evening With Steve and Paul will take place next Thursday from 7.30pm in our 1861 Suite. Entrance is free.”

The Stags Supporters’ Association’s annual meeting, set to take place just before the Evans evening, has also been moved to next Thursday, which will start at 6.30pm for members only.

The Stags had initially hoped to move the events to next Monday but the 1861 Suite was unavailable.

The club’s head of media & communications Mark Stevenson will host the night.