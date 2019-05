Mansfield Town will be hoping for a better trip to Newport County than they had in February when they return to Rodney Parade for tonight's League Two play-off semi-final first leg.

The Stags were not only beaten 1-0 on a poor pitch but also lost striker Danny Rose with a double break of the jaw after he was accidentally sandwiched between two Newport players.

Here are the highlights of that game.

Newport will travel to One Call Stadium for the return on Sunday (6pm kick-off).