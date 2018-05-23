VIDEO: Looking back on a revealing night with John and Carolyn Radford

Mansfield Town fans packed out the club’s 1861 Suite for a fascinating ‘Evening With’ club chairman and CEO John and Carolyn Radford last night.

There were revelations, recriminations and great optimism as, first, Stags’ head of media Mark Stevenson interviewed the couple and then supporters took part in a questions and answers session.

It was the first time the Radfords had spoken publicly since manager Steve Evans walked out on them with 12 games to go and David Flitcroft was hurridly brought in as his replacement only to see the season end in disappointment. Here is a summary of the night’s news from Chad sports editor John Lomas