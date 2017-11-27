Search

VIDEO: Pick your Stags November Goal of the Month

Danny Rose of Mansfield Town celebrates scoring the 2nd goal against Shaw Lane AFC during the FA Cup match between Shaw Lane AFC and Mansfield Town at Sheerien Park, Barnsley, England on 4 November 2017 Photo by Stephen Gaunt/PRiME Media Images
Danny Rose of Mansfield Town celebrates scoring the 2nd goal against Shaw Lane AFC during the FA Cup match between Shaw Lane AFC and Mansfield Town at Sheerien Park, Barnsley, England on 4 November 2017 Photo by Stephen Gaunt/PRiME Media Images

Welcome to our first Chad Readers’ Stags Goal of the Month poll.

Here we invite you to pick the best goal of November with videos of all the candidates below.