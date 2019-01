As Mansfield Town try to secure Tyler Walkers’ loan until the end of the season, we have a look back on a phenomenal first half of the season for the Nottingham Forest prospect.

Chad sports editor John Lomas reviews Walker’s season to date, examines the loan situation and we also have all 15 of his goals so far to relive on video as well as action from his pre-Mansfield Town days and an interview from 2017 at Forest.