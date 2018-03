Defender Joe Worrall believes Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka is the man to get the Reds out of the Championship and into the Premier League - if they can build on the momentum created in recent weeks.

Hucknall’s Worrall, who was speaking whilst on England duty with the under-21s as they faced Romania and Ukraine this week, has seen several managers come and go in his time at the City Ground as the club aims to achieve some stability.