Waiting game on transfer deadline day for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft will spend today waiting to see if he needs to delve into the market at the 11th hour for new players if any of his are sold before the 5pm transfer window deadline.

The Stags are expecting bids for top scorer Danny Rose, who last week asked for a transfer, while interest in also likely in fellow striker Lee Angol.

Midfielders Paul Anderson and Calum Butcher also remain available on the transfer list for a fee.

Rose is the one most likely to go with Peterborough United - and former ex-Stags manager Steve Evans – having had a bid turned down last week as it was below Stags’ valuation of the player.

Posh could come back in today with an increased bid while other clubs will also be eyeing up Rose after his impressive season last year.

Angol failed to agree personal terms with League Two rivals Grimsby Town after the two clubs had agreed a fee last weekend, but he was much in demand last summer before joining the Stags and could tempt clubs to make a move for him today.

Flitcroft has spent the last week speaking to other players to make sure he has potential cover to bring in if players leave late on.

